JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The NCAA has reversed course and granted a waiver to ETSU point-guard David Sloan.

Sloan, who transferred to ETSU after his junior year at Kansas State, originally had his waiver request denied.

The 6–2 point guard averaged 5.3 points and 2.3 assists in 19.4 minutes per game for the Wildcats. He played in all 32 games and made nine starts.

The ETSU men’s basketball team will open the 2020–21 season by facing Abilene Christian in the Gulf Case Showcase on Nov. 25.