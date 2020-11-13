NCAA denies waiver for ETSU point guard David Sloan

Johnson City, TN — The 2020-21 Southern Conference virtual basketball media day took place Thursday. All 10 league men’s head coaches and all eight women’s head coaches were on hand to meet the media and discuss the upcoming season.

New ETSU head coach Jason Shay spoke about his team this season and the fact they will be without one key transfer.

6-foot point guard David Sloan who transferred to ETSU from Kansas state had his waiver denied last week

Sloan just completed his junior season with the wildcats where he averaged 5.3 points and 2.3 assists in 19.4 minutes per game.

Prior to arriving at Kansas state, Sloan was regarded as one of the top JUCO players in the country and the ETSU head coach had planned on making him the starting point guard…

“Our compliance office has not spoken to the NCAA they just gave them the description that it was denied so we continue to evaluate every day and we are moving guys around I think that’s one of the luxuries that we have the versatility and we have some depth losing Pat and now with Sloan we are down a couple of bodies but I like our versatility and we got some depth and we are going to need that to overcome a little bit of our in experience, says coach Shay.”