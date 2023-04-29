JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Thursday night, ETSU women’s basketball gathered for an end-of year celebration.

The team’s season ended back in March, but the event served as a perfect time to remember the program’s record-breaking year under first-year head coach Brenda Mock Brown. She believes that in a world where people are often looking ahead to the next thing – taking some time to reflect and enjoy is important.

But, when it comes to recruiting for the upcoming season, the Bucs’ staff has already landed some of their top targets, including local standout, Lyndie Ramsey.

Ramsey finished her career as the Lady Rangers’ all-time leading scorer, as well as the Northeast Tennessee 5-on-5 scoring leader. She wracked up more than 2,800 points in her high school career.

However, Mock Brown believes Ramsey will provide the Blue and Gold with more than just her scoring prowess.

“Lyndie is obviously a phenomenal basketball player,” Mock Brown said on Thursday. “She brings a lot of scoring to the table, but she also brings a lot of intangibles.”

“Lyndie is a competitor and obviously we want this team to be competing for Southern Conference championships year in and year out – so, I think she’s going to bring a competitive spirit and then obviously the ability to score the basketball and really just add a lot to our culture.”

Ramsey is one of three incoming recruits that ETSU has already announced, however, Mock Brown believes the roster may not take its final form for at least another month.