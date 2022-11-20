JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU women’s basketball never trailed in Brooks Gymnasium on Sunday afternoon, as they clamped down on Morehead State for a 54-35 victory.

The Eagles’ starters combined for just seven points on 28 attempts from the floor, while the Blue and Gold received 35 points from its starting five.

The Bucs also got after it on the glass, snatching 19 offensive rebounds and out-rebounding the visitors, 49-29. Freshman Journee McDaniel led ETSU with 13 boards in the win, which she paired with eight points and a pair of steals.

Nevaeh Brown led the way for Mock Brown’s squad with 15 points on 7-of-15 shooting. She also added four assists and a pair of steals. Jiselle Thomas chipped in ten points and eight rebounds, as well.

The ETSU defense held Morehead State to just under 26 percent from the floor and just 24 percent (6-of-25) from behind the arc.

ETSU (4-1) will put its win streak on the line in the UNLV Thanksgiving tournament later this week. The Bucs’ opening game will be Friday, November 25 against George Washington. Tip-off is slated for 4:30 p.m. EST.