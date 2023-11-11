JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU women’s basketball fended off the Leopards in a low-scoring affair on Saturday afternoon, 51-43, to grab their first victory on the young season.

The visitors led by as many as eight points at the midway point of the second quarter, but the Blue and Gold ended the half on an 11-2 run to take a one-point lead into the break.

The Bucs never pulled away in the second half, but came up with a few big defensive stops to seal the victory.

“That’s where I asked the kids to make the biggest jump,” ETSU head coach Brenda Mock Brown said. “I think we did that. Now, we got to get back and correct some things offensively so we can get into a better flow – because not everybody’s just going to score in the forties against us.”

“That’s something we’re trying to embody,” senior guard Courtney Moore said. “So, defense in rebounding, that’s our motto. So just continuing to get better at that and making that our main point for each game.”

“We talked about it,” junior guard Kendall Folley added. “We made a big jump just from Kentucky to today and just continuing to do that and building so we can be at our peak.”

Folley led the Bucs with 14 points and grabbed six rebounds. Moore chipped in 13 points, while Nevaeh Brown tallied 10 points and four assists.

Lafayette was led by Abby Antognoli’s 17 points in the loss.

ETSU (1-1) return to action at Radford on Wednesday. Tip-off is slated for 11:30 a.m.