EASTON, Pa. (WJHL) – The ETSU women’s basketball squad outscored the homestanding Lafayette Leopards by 15 points in the first quarter and never looked back, cruising to a 65-45 victory on Sunday afternoon.

The Blue and Gold opened up the game on a 19-4 run, thanks to a successful shooting performance. The Bucs finished the game shooting 43.6 percent from the field .

ETSU also had a decided advantage in the paint – out-rebounding the Leopards 42-30 and scoring eight more points in the paint.

Jiselle Thomas led the way for the visitors with 22 points, adding in five rebounds and a pair of assists. Sophomore center Jakhyia Davis added 16 points (6-6 FG) off the bench in the win.

ETSU (2-1) will play its first home regular season game on Thursday against Jacksonville State. Tip-off in Brooks Gymnasium is set for 12 p.m.