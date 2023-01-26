MACON, Ga. (Jan. 25, 2023) – For the first time this season, ETSU men’s basketball suffered a road loss in conference play.

Despite holding Mercer scoreless for the final six minutes of the second half, and Jamarius Hairston (Salisbury, N.C.) making game-tying free throws with 6.2 seconds left in regulation, the Buccaneers couldn’t carry momentum into overtime. The Bears scored the first four points of the extra stanza and held on for a 71-67 win over ETSU on Wednesday night inside Hawkins Arena.



ETSU heads back home to take on Chattanooga on Saturday at 4 p.m. inside Freedom Hall.