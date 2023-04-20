JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (April 20, 2023) – From one Buccaneer All-American defensive back signing a professional contract to another.

After ETSU announced Artevius Smith (Birmingham, Ala.) signing with the Wroclaw Panthers on Wednesday, his former teammate Tyree Robinson (Gainesville, Ga.) signed a free agent contract with the Michigan Panthers of the United States Football League (USFL).

Robinson, who spent some time with the Carolina Panthers in 2022, played for ETSU from 2017-21. During his four-year playing career, Robinson played in 50 games (42 starts) totaling 255 tackles (164 solo), 12.5 tackles for loss, 11 interceptions, 26 pass break-ups, four fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and four defensive touchdowns. Robinson was a part of two championship teams, including the historical 2021 squad that set a program record for wins (11), won its first-ever outright Southern Conference title and advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs.