JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For the second time in eight days, the Bears found a way past the Bucs on the pitch.

Last Saturday, Mercer closed the regular season with a 3-2 win over the Blue and Gold down in Macon. On Saturday, in the SoCon semifinals, the Bears came to Summers-Taylor Stadium and held on for a 1-0 victory.

The Bucs had a handful of early chances, but the lone goal of the match was scored by Mercer’s Dylan Gaither in the 17th minute. Gaither curled in a free kick that bounced into the box, kissed off the underbelly of the crossbar and found the back of the net.

ETSU out-shot their opponents 8-6 and had five corner-kick chances to Mercer’s two.

The Bucs will likely conclude their season with an 8-6-3 record.