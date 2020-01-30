Mercer dominates ETSU 71-55 in Freedom Hall

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Djordje Dimitrijevic scored 18 points and Ethan Stair got a double-double to carry the Mercer men’s basketball team to a surprising 71-55 victory over ETSU on Wednesday night, snapping the Bucs’ perfect record inside Freedom Hall this season.

Hot-shooting propelled the Bears to an 11 point lead in the first half. The Bucs managed to pull to within two points at halftime, but in the second half, the Bears hit the gas and never looked back.

It’s the first home loss of the season for ETSU, falling to Mercer 71-55. The Bucs fall to 18-4 on the year and 7-2 in the SoCon. @WJHL11 — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) January 30, 2020

Mercer’s Ethan Stair put up 11 points and made 15 rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Two other players also scored in the double-digits for the Bears.

For the Bucs, Bo Hodges scored 12, Lucas N’Guessan scored 11, and Daivien Williamson scored 10.

Forbes: "We gotta get some things fixed, gotta get guys doing their jobs, that's part of being a team, doing your job and that's coaches included. Until we have everybody doing their job we're going to struggle." https://t.co/L1pN8ILmkz — Buc Sports Network (@BucSportsRadio) January 30, 2020

ETSU shot 37 percent (22-60) from the field, 14 percent (3-22) beyond the arc, and 8-18 from the charity stripe. Mercer shot 64 percent (27-42) from the field, 36 percent (4-11) beyond the arc, and made 13 of 21 free throws.

Mercer snapped a 10-game losing streak to ETSU and improved to 11-11 overall and 5-4 in the Southern Conference.

Class move by @ETSU_MBB head coach Steve Forbes to wear Kobe’s for tonight’s game, honoring the LEGEND. #RIPKobe @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/L0YZLrhMDr — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) January 30, 2020

ETSU fell to 18-4 overall and 7-2 in the SoCon. The previous first-place team is now tied with UNC Greensboro for second place in the conference.

The Bucs will host UNCG this Saturday. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.