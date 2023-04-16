MACON, Ga. (WJHL) – The Bears used the long ball once again on Sunday afternoon to send the Bucs back home without a win, taking the series finale, 7-2.

A bases-loaded walk provided the home team with its first run of the game, followed by a two-run homer from Treyson Hughes in the second inning. Mercer doubled the lead to 6-0 with one swing of the bat, as Eric Toth took Nathaniel Tate over the right field wall in the fourth.

The Bucs finally stepped on home plate in the eighth inning when Tommy Barth pulled a solo homerun down the left field line.

Toth would add a second home run on the day in the eighth, extending the Mercer lead to 7-1. Noah Gent’s ninth-inning sac fly would round out the scoring.

Cam Sisneros and Nick Iannantone each chipped in a pair of hits for the Blue and Gold in the loss.

Tate took the loss on the mound, lasting 4.0 innings while allowing six runs and walking seven batters.

ETSU (15-18) drops to 2-7 in the SoCon and currently sits in the basement of the conference. The Bucs will begin a four-game swing through South Carolina on Wednesday, as they visit Presbyterian at 6 p.m.