Johnson City, TN — The ETSU Men’s Golf team is headed west to play in the NCAA Regional in Cle Elum, Washington at the Tumble Creek Golf & Country Club May 17-19.

The Bucs earned their 26th conference title in program history, including the 21st SoCon Championship in school history.



ETSU earned the league’s automatic bid into the NCAA Regionals for the first time since 2017 and the first time in the Jake Amos era. This will be the 27th NCAA Regional appearance in program history.