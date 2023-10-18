Johnson City, TN — With just over a month before the season gets underway the ETSU men’s and women’s basketball teams held a meet and greet inside the C-P-A on the ETSU campus.

Fans were encouraged to come out and get a picture, autograph or just chat with the ETSU men’s and women’s basketball teams.

This years men’s team led by former ETSU assistant coach Brooks Savage will return 4 players and welcome in 11 new faces to complete their 2023-24 roster.

Sounds a lot like the women’s team last season which under 1st year head coach Brenda Mock Brown only had a hand full of returning players but still produced one of the biggest turn-arounds in NCAA history…Now both coaches are excited to get this season started.

“We did leave a little bit on the table there in the conference tournament. So I think that’s made our girls even hungrier over the summer. They’ve been working, they’ve got their eye on the prize, but they know that we’re not going to get there unless we’re just continuing to get better every day. But certainly, Candy, there’s a lot of momentum going into this season.”

“I felt like in these last five practices over three days, I feel like we took, you know, really good steps and getting better. And they were able to see and we learned a lot about ourselves. And so that was it’s been a really productive last week. So really encouraged and excited to get going.”

The men open Nov. 6th against King at home while the women hit the road to Lexington Nov. 7th against Kentucky.