JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State Deputy Athletic Director, Matt McGahey, will step down from his position at the university on August 16, News Channel 11 has learned.

McGahey will accept the same position at the Air Force Academy.

In a conversation with News Channel 11 Sports Director, Kenny Hawkins, McGahey explained that the timing could not be helped, but his departure has nothing to do with the resignation of Athletic Director, Scott Carter.