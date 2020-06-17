LIVE NOW /
Maryland transfer commits to ETSU

ETSU Bucs

Serrel Smith Jr. (Photo: Univ. of Maryland)

(WJHL) — Maryland transfer Serrel Smith Jr. announced his commitment to ETSU on Wednesday.

The 6-4 guard appeared in 27 of 31 games in his sophomore year and averaged 1.5 points in 7.7 minutes per game. He had a season-high eight points versus Holy Cross and a career-high five rebounds against Iowa.

During his freshman year, Smith played in all 34 games and averaged 3.4 points in 12 minutes per game. He also logged a career-high 14 points in 19 minutes against Ohio State.

Smith is a native of St. Petersburg, Florida.

