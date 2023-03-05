JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Red Foxes took a game back from the Bucs on Saturday afternoon, rolling to an eight-run victory.

The game was within reach, 2-1, heading into the seventh inning. But, the visitors stretched the lead to 6-1 with a sac fly and a three-run bomb from Brian Hart. A Colin Mackle three-run homer put the game well out of reach in the eighth inning.

Noah Gent led the way for ETSU with three hits, while Marshall Awtry drove home a pair of runs on as many hits.

Despite pitching 4.1 innings, striking out six batter and allowing just two runs, Austin Emener took the defeat on the mound for the Bucs.

The two teams will finish the series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m.