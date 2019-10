JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The ETSU Buccaneers will travel to Chattanooga on Thursday where they will take on longtime conference rival UT Chattanooga in a match dubbed the "The Rail Rivalry."

Both the Bucs (2-4, 0-3) and the Mocs (3-3, 2-0) are coming off bye weeks. However, ETSU is still seeking its first conference victory of the season and is also looking to snap a two-game losing streak while Chattanooga hopes to extend its winning streak to three games.