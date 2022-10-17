JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Homecoming at East Tennessee State University (ETSU) kicks off on Oct. 17 and continues throughout the week with celebrations ahead of the football game against Samford on Saturday.

Event organizers laid out the festivities slated to happen on campus throughout the week; the disco-themed events — themed “Let’s Boogie, Bucs” — are available below.

Marsh Regional Blood Drive

What: The Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement teamed with Volunteer ETSU and Marsh Regional Blood Center to save lives

When: Monday, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m.

Where: D.P. Culp Student Center’s third flood ballroom

Homecoming Pep Rally and Skate Night

What: A disco-themed skate party

When: Monday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m.

Where: Meeting at the amphitheater and walking to the Johnson Family Skate Center at 930 W. Watauga Ave.

Movie Night: “Dirty Dancing”

When: Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: ETSU’s amphitheater

Homecoming Canned Food Creations

What: Student organizations will build homecoming-themed structures using non-perishable food items that will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank

When: Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 8 a.m. through 3 p.m.

Where: Outside William B. Greene Jr. Stadium

Disco Cardio Dance Party and Mixer

When: Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 5-8 p.m.

Where: Studio A at the Basler Center for Physical Activity (CPA)

Cornhole Tournament

When: Thursday, Oct. 20 at 11:30 a.m.

Where: University Commons

Homecoming Skit Night

When: Thursday, Oct. 20 beginning at 7 p.m.

Where: Martha Street Culp Auditorium

Big Pink Volleyball Tournament

When: Friday, Oct. 21 at 5 p.m.

Where: The CPA

ETSU Gatton College of Pharmacy Homecoming Reunion

What: Hosted for all Gatton alumni and will include free dinner, tours, networking opportunities and children’s activities

When: Friday, Oct. 21 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

More: Click here

Boogie in Brooks

What: Homecoming dance

When: Friday, Oct. 21 from 8-11 p.m.

Where: Brooks Gymnasium

Sigmas Kappa Homecoming Reunion

What: Two-day reunion for all Sigma Kappa alumnae

When: Oct. 21-22

More: Click here.

Homecoming game

What: Homecoming King and Queen will be announced at halftime

When: Saturday, Oct. 22 at 3:30 p.m.

ETSU Annual Homecoming Luncheon Under the Tent

When: Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.

Where: CPA courtyard

More: $25 per adult and $10 per child. Catered by Firehouse Restaurant

Gospel Choir Concert

When: Sunday, Oct. 23 at 3:30 p.m.

Where: Culp auditorium



