JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Homecoming at East Tennessee State University (ETSU) kicks off on Oct. 17 and continues throughout the week with celebrations ahead of the football game against Samford on Saturday.

Event organizers laid out the festivities slated to happen on campus throughout the week; the disco-themed events — themed “Let’s Boogie, Bucs” — are available below.

Marsh Regional Blood Drive
What: The Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement teamed with Volunteer ETSU and Marsh Regional Blood Center to save lives
When: Monday, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m.
Where: D.P. Culp Student Center’s third flood ballroom

Homecoming Pep Rally and Skate Night
What: A disco-themed skate party
When: Monday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m.
Where: Meeting at the amphitheater and walking to the Johnson Family Skate Center at 930 W. Watauga Ave.

Movie Night: “Dirty Dancing”
When: Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: ETSU’s amphitheater

Homecoming Canned Food Creations
What: Student organizations will build homecoming-themed structures using non-perishable food items that will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank
When: Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 8 a.m. through 3 p.m.
Where: Outside William B. Greene Jr. Stadium

Disco Cardio Dance Party and Mixer
When: Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 5-8 p.m.
Where: Studio A at the Basler Center for Physical Activity (CPA)

Cornhole Tournament
When: Thursday, Oct. 20 at 11:30 a.m.
Where: University Commons

Homecoming Skit Night
When: Thursday, Oct. 20 beginning at 7 p.m.
Where: Martha Street Culp Auditorium

Big Pink Volleyball Tournament
When: Friday, Oct. 21 at 5 p.m.
Where: The CPA

ETSU Gatton College of Pharmacy Homecoming Reunion
What: Hosted for all Gatton alumni and will include free dinner, tours, networking opportunities and children’s activities
When: Friday, Oct. 21 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
More: Click here

Boogie in Brooks
What: Homecoming dance
When: Friday, Oct. 21 from 8-11 p.m.
Where: Brooks Gymnasium

Sigmas Kappa Homecoming Reunion
What: Two-day reunion for all Sigma Kappa alumnae
When: Oct. 21-22
More: Click here.

Homecoming game
What: Homecoming King and Queen will be announced at halftime
When: Saturday, Oct. 22 at 3:30 p.m.

ETSU Annual Homecoming Luncheon Under the Tent
When: Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.
Where: CPA courtyard
More: $25 per adult and $10 per child. Catered by Firehouse Restaurant

Gospel Choir Concert
When: Sunday, Oct. 23 at 3:30 p.m.
Where: Culp auditorium