JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Homecoming at East Tennessee State University (ETSU) kicks off on Oct. 17 and continues throughout the week with celebrations ahead of the football game against Samford on Saturday.
Event organizers laid out the festivities slated to happen on campus throughout the week; the disco-themed events — themed “Let’s Boogie, Bucs” — are available below.
Marsh Regional Blood Drive
What: The Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement teamed with Volunteer ETSU and Marsh Regional Blood Center to save lives
When: Monday, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m.
Where: D.P. Culp Student Center’s third flood ballroom
Homecoming Pep Rally and Skate Night
What: A disco-themed skate party
When: Monday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m.
Where: Meeting at the amphitheater and walking to the Johnson Family Skate Center at 930 W. Watauga Ave.
Movie Night: “Dirty Dancing”
When: Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: ETSU’s amphitheater
Homecoming Canned Food Creations
What: Student organizations will build homecoming-themed structures using non-perishable food items that will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank
When: Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 8 a.m. through 3 p.m.
Where: Outside William B. Greene Jr. Stadium
Disco Cardio Dance Party and Mixer
When: Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 5-8 p.m.
Where: Studio A at the Basler Center for Physical Activity (CPA)
Cornhole Tournament
When: Thursday, Oct. 20 at 11:30 a.m.
Where: University Commons
Homecoming Skit Night
When: Thursday, Oct. 20 beginning at 7 p.m.
Where: Martha Street Culp Auditorium
Big Pink Volleyball Tournament
When: Friday, Oct. 21 at 5 p.m.
Where: The CPA
ETSU Gatton College of Pharmacy Homecoming Reunion
What: Hosted for all Gatton alumni and will include free dinner, tours, networking opportunities and children’s activities
When: Friday, Oct. 21 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
More: Click here
Boogie in Brooks
What: Homecoming dance
When: Friday, Oct. 21 from 8-11 p.m.
Where: Brooks Gymnasium
Sigmas Kappa Homecoming Reunion
What: Two-day reunion for all Sigma Kappa alumnae
When: Oct. 21-22
More: Click here.
Homecoming game
What: Homecoming King and Queen will be announced at halftime
When: Saturday, Oct. 22 at 3:30 p.m.
ETSU Annual Homecoming Luncheon Under the Tent
When: Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.
Where: CPA courtyard
More: $25 per adult and $10 per child. Catered by Firehouse Restaurant
Gospel Choir Concert
When: Sunday, Oct. 23 at 3:30 p.m.
Where: Culp auditorium