JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Nov. 30, 2023) – The ETSU women’s basketball team fell to Lipscomb on Thursday night at Brooks Gym by a score of 68-45. With Thursday’s setback, the Buccaneers move to 4-3 on the season.

Kendall Folley paced ETSU on the scoresheet against Lipscomb with 15 points to go with four rebounds and two assists. It marks the fourth time in seven games that Folley has paced the Bucs in scoring. Courtney Moore netted eight points as did Brecken Snotherly, which was a new career-high for her.

The Bucs will be back in action on Sunday when they travel to take on Morehead State. Tip-off between the Bucs and Eagles is set for 2 p.m. on ESPN+.