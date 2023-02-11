MACON, Ga. (WJHL) – ETSU women’s basketball held the defending SoCon champions to just 32.1 percent shooting in a convincing 62-46 victory on Saturday afternoon.

Mercer held a slight 13-12 advantage after the first quarter in Macon, but that changed in the second quarter. ETSU started the frame with a 12-0 run and outscored their hosts 21-7 for a 33-20 halftime edge.

The Blue and Gold led by as many as 20 points in the second half, until an 8-0 fourth-quarter run from the Bears. But, that’s as close as the home team would come to touching the ETSU lead for the remainder of the game.

All five of the Bucs’ starters scored at least eight points in the balanced offensive effort. Nevaeh Brown, Kendall Folley and Jakhyia Davis all scored 12 points to led the ETSU offense.

Coach Mock Brown’s crew shot 44.2 percent from the floor and made all ten of the team’s free throws on the afternoon.

Erin Houpt paced the Bears with 13 points.

Saturday afternoon’s victory was ETSU’s first over Mercer since January 2020.

ETSU (19-7, 6-4 SoCon) will put its win streak on the line on Thursday against Wofford. Tip-off from Brooks Gym is slated for 7 p.m.