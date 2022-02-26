JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU women honored a pair of seniors on Saturday afternoon ahead of their final game inside Brooks Gymnasium this season.

The home team opened the game with a flurry of three-pointers, jumping out to a 19-9 advantage.

However the Lady Paladins used the next two quarters to separate themselves, eventually grabbing a 62-51 win.

Furman’s Tierra Hodges led all scorers with 29 points and added 14 rebounds, as well.

ETSU was paced by Jakhyia Davis (13 points) and Aaliyah Vananda (10 points). The Lady Bucs shot nearly 43 percent from behind the arc in the loss.

The Lady Bucs (6-21, 5-9 SoCon) will be the No. 7 seed in next week’s SoCon Tournament. They will face No. 2 Wofford (16-12, 11-3 SoCon) in a First Round matchup on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.