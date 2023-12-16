JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The stars aligned perfectly for ETSU head women’s basketball coach Brenda Mock Brown on Thursday night.

She notched her 150th victory as a head coach, taking down her former squad, UNC Asheville, 60-51. It was a milestone win, made even more special by the coaches and players she has the pleasure of being around each day, she said after the game.

It was another big game for guard Nevaeh Brown, as she poured in a career-high 23 points in the victory over the Bulldogs.

The Blue and Gold’s 20th-ranked scoring defense also came to play, as the visitors from North Carolina shot just 31 percent from the floor inside Brooks Gymnasium.

In order to extend the win streak to five games, ETSU (8-3) will need another complete effort against Campbell (7-2) on Sunday afternoon.

“Very good team,” Mock Brown said Thursday. “They’re in the Colonial now. But, I’ve coached against Ronny Fisher, their head coach, you know, for for many years when he was at Presbyterian and then when he went to Campbell.”

“They’re solid, very disciplined,” she continued. “I think it’s a team that would compete to win our league. And so it should be a good opponent to get us ready for what’s coming in January.”

Campbell takes its defense just as seriously as ETSU, if not more so. The Camels are eighth in scoring defense this season, allowing just 50.7 points per contest.

Tip-off inside Brooks Gymnasium is set for 2 p.m.