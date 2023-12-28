JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thursday afternoon marked the end of ETSU women’s basketball’s holiday break, as the ladies returned to campus – and back to the practice court.

The Blue and Gold has under 48 hours to prepare for Coker on Saturday afternoon, which will be the squad’s final non-conference clash of the season.

“We’ve got to get up and down a little bit and see where we are conditioning-wise,” head coach Brenda Mock Brown said via Zoom on Thursday.

The Bucs are off to a 10-4 start to the season. Mock Brown’s squad has been about as good as one could have hoped on defense in the early going. The Blue and Gold have held their opponents to nine points or fewer in nine quarters since December 1.

On offense, junior guard Nevaeh Brown has scored in double figures in six of the last seven contests. That includes a 25-point performance against Gardner-Webb last week, as well as another 20 points at Clemson just before Christmas.

“I think the last four games have been really solid for her,” Mock Brown said. “She’s offensively confident without drop-off on defense.”

Still, she believes a major focus leading up to the group’s first SoCon battle will be unpacking its offensive identity.

“Just getting players incrementally better,” she explained. “You know, we don’t need anybody to go out and score 20 again. But, if we can get two or four more points consistently across the board – because, guys, I don’t think there’s been one game where we’ve had all four of those starting guards really approaching double figures.”

“And so that’s something that we got to look at again,” she continued. “We’ve just got to become a better offensive team.”

Right now the Bucs are scoring 58.4 points per game, which ranks 285th in Division I women’s basketball.

The Blue and Gold will host the Cobras at 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.