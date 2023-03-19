LEXINGTON, KY (WJHL) – Only a handful of teams get to finish the college basketball season with a win – and ETSU women’s basketball is one of them.

The Bucs bombarded Georgia Southern in the 3rd Place Game of the Women’s Basketball Invitational (WBI) on Sunday evening, never trailing in a 96-49 victory.

After starting the contest on an 8-0 run, the Blue and Gold stretched the lead to 21-8 after the first quarter. The rest of the game was never in doubt.

Jiselle Thomas closed her college basketball career with stellar performance – scoring 23 points, while adding nine rebounds and seven assists. Freshman Journee McDaniel couldn’t miss from beyond the arc, knocking down all seven of her three-point attempts and notching a team-best 26 points.

As a team, the Bucs shot 59 percent (32-54 FG) from the field, including 13-of-24 triples.

Less than 24 hours after being out-rebounded by New Mexico State, ETSU snagged 41 boards to the Eagles’ 25.

Diamond Stokes led the charge for Georgia Southern off the bench with 14 points in defeat.

ETSU finishes its historic campaign with a record of 25-10 – the most wins in program history.