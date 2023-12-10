JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU women’s basketball took center stage at Freedom Hall on Sunday afternoon and put on another classic defensive performance.

The Blue and Gold allowed visiting Lees-McRae to score just 14 first-half points, en-route to a 77-42 victory.

Without starting guard Kendall Folley, who sat out with a boot on her right foot, the other Bucs veterans started scoring the basketball with efficiency. Journee McDaniel recorded a double-double with 17 points (7-10 FG) and eleven rebounds, whle Nevaeh Brown added 16 points (7-11 FG) and three steals in the win.

Still, for head coach Brenda Mock Brown, the focus remained on the defensive effort after the game.

“We held them to 14 in the first half,” she said. “You know, they doubled that in the second half, which we talked about, you know, guarding a little bit better.”

“But we want to build on – work on being disciplined on defense and continuing to, you know, play the ETSU defense because we got to rely on that.”

Both Brown and McDaniel understand what Kendall Folley brings to the table for the team, and with her out of the lineup on Sunday, they sought to bring a little extra to the table. But, not necessarily where statistics are concerned.

“We come to play regardless of who’s on the court, who’s not there,” Brown said. “Whenever someone is down we are aware that, okay, we’ve got to fill in some spaces, but I don’t know if like scoring is one of those spaces, just kind of like energy.”

“I don’t really think it’s scoring we think about,” McDaniel said. “It’s just picking up those [other] roles that Kendall left.”

Former Unaka Ranger, Lyndie Ramsey, also scored five points on the afternoon – the first of her collegiate career.

ETSU (7-3) has now won four-consecutive games. They will look to make it five-straight with Coach Mock’s former squad, UNC Asheville, coming to town on Thursday at 7 p.m.