JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A lone tally was enough for ETSU women’s soccer to secure a 1-0 victory over Winthrop on Monday.

The two schools were scheduled to meet on Sunday, bet wet weather made field conditions unplayable.

The Lady Bucs dominated the possession throughout the game, out-shooting the visitors, 24-4. ETSU also had nine corner kicks to Winthrop’s none. However, the match remained a scoreless until the 73rd minute.

Emma Arnold buried a header bottom-right to finally break the ice, putting the home squad up 1-0.

Blue and Gold keeper Ashton Blair faced just four shots on the evening and had to make just one save. Meanwhile, Eagles keeper Izzy Giarrizzi made nine saves.

ETSU (3-1-2) will celebrate Senior Night early, as they host USC Upstate on Thursday at 6 p.m.