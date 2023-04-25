JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU softball hosted the Highlanders in its final non-conference games of the season at Betty Basler Field.

The two teams needed extra innings to decided Game 1, as the Bucs tallied two runs in the ninth inning to claim a 4-3 victory.

After a heads-up play from Jasmine Sanchez and an RBI groundout from Sara Muir, the game went into an eighth inning tied, 2-2.

Taylor Breidt drove home a run in the top of the ninth to give the Highlanders a lead. But, a pinch-hit RBI from Emily Musco tied the game in the bottom half of the inning. Moments later, Makenzie Henderson singled into right field, scoring Riley Nayadley to win the game.

Brianna Bailey earned the win in the circle, pitching all nine innings and allowing just three runs on eight hits.

In Game 2, the visitors jumped out to an early lead and held off the Bucs late, 2-1.

Muir allowed just two runs on six hits, despite taking a loss in the circle. She also helped her own cause, blasting a solo home run in the sixth inning. It would be the Bucs’ only run in all of Game 2.

ETSU (13-31) will play its final road games of the season this weekend at Western Carolina. The series will begin with a Saturday doubleheader. First pitch is slated for 12 p.m.