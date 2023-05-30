Knoxville, TN — This afternoon in Knoxville ETSU Buccaneer head coach George Quarles picked up a signee from Knoxville Catholic when cornerback Sam O’Leary with family and friends looking on signed a national letter of the intent to play for the ETSU Buccaneer football team…He says he likes what he sees in Johnson City.

“So it’s been a great opportunity. And I chose ETSU because they offered me like the best opportunity there and I think I could succeed there if I work hard enough. And I’m just I’m lucky that I’m blessed to have the opportunity to go there.”