Bristol, TN — The men’s college volleyball season is just around the corner and one local squad is looking to follow up last season’s success with an even deeper post season run.

The King Tornado entered the 2023 Conference Carolinas tournament as the no. 3 seed but ran the table at home to make the school’s second appearance in the N-C-A-A tournament . The magical run ended with a first-round loss to Ohio State .

In 2024 there’s a lot that’s new to the program including first-year head coach … Marquis Clark as well as a handful of talented freshmen and newcomers .

But led by a few key returnees at some important spots the program is ready to face a challenging start to the season and prove once again that they belong in the conversation with the nation’s best squads.

“We’re just really trying to learn something about our team. We’re going to throw a couple of different lineups out there. We’re going to give some guys some different opportunities and spaces and really see what it is. For us, the goal is to be in a position to win this conference.”

“New season, new us, so we have to come out swinging. We got to come out the same way we came out last year before it was even better than last year. So that’s what we’re trying to do.”

“Kind of to prove that we still belong there, even if we have a new coach, you know, a new staff, new players, anything, we can still fight. We still get there as a team.”

First test comes against N-J-I-T on Friday afternoon … first ball is schedule for 4 p-m…