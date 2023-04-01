JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Not even the gusty winds could hold ETSU’s Ashton King inside the ballpark on Saturday afternoon. The senior blasted three homers and accounted for eight RBIs in the Blue and Gold’s 17-10 win over Seton Hall.

King becomes just the second Buccaneer ever to tally eight RBIs in a game (Mike Ellzey – 1978) and just the fifth player in program history to hit a trio of home runs in the same contest.

Seton Hall’s Oscar Murray opened the scoring with a wind-aided solo shot to left-center field in the first inning. King answered with a three-run shot of his own in the second inning and the Bucs would never trail again.

The contest was tied twice, at 3-3 in the third inning and 9-9 in the sixth inning. However, an eight-run seventh inning propelled ETSU to the win.

Garett Wallace had a memorable day at the plate, going 3-for-6 with 3 RBI and two runs scored. Nick Iannantone smacked four hits and an RBI, while scoring three runs in the victory, as well.

Austin Emener pitched the first 4.0 innings of the game, allowing four earned runs, while striking out nine batters. Cade Carlson picked up the win on the bump, hurling the final 3.1 innings and allowing just one run on three hits.

The Bucs (13-12) and Pirates will close the weekend set on Sunday morning. First pitch is slated for 11:30 a.m.