Kickoff time announced for ETSU-Vandy game

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The kickoff time for the ETSU-Vanderbilt football game has been announced.

The SEC announced that the ETSU-Vandy game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, November 23.

The game will take place inside Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville and will be televised on one of the SEC Network platforms. The specific channel will be announced within 12 days of the game.

This will mark the first time the two teams have met on the gridiron.

It will also be ETSU’s final game of the season.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here or by calling the Vanderbilt ticket office at 1-877-44-VANDY (1-877-448-2639).