Keltner Earns SoCon Special Teams Player of the Week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (March 29, 2021) – For the first time in his collegiate career, Tyler Keltner (Tallahassee, Fla.) has been named the Southern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday afternoon.

Keltner claimed the award thanks to a program-record in Saturday’s 24-17 win over Western Carolina in the annual Blue Ridge Border Battle. The Tallahassee, Fla. native laced a program-record 54-yard field goal to end the first half, tying the game at 17 apiece heading into the locker room. Keltner’s 54-yard field goal passed the previous record by two yards, previously held by George Cimadevilla who connected on a 52-yard field goal against James Madison in 1986. Keltner also connected on all three extra-point attempts, finishing 3-for-3.

Keltner and the Bucs are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Lexington, Va. for a clash of the SoCon giants as ETSU (3-1, 3-1) squares off against VMI (5-0, 5-0) at 1:30 p.m.