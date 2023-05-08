JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – New ETSU head men’s basketball coach, Brooks Savage, signed another player out of the transfer portal on Monday.

Karon Boyd announced his commitment to the Blue and Gold via social media on Monday night.

The six-foot-five-inch forward played with Division II USC-Aiken as a freshman in 2022-23. Boyd averaged 11.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game with the Pacers this past season – helping the program all the way to the Division II Sweet 16.

The Concord, North Carolina native also shot 48 percent from the floor and 35 percent from behind the arc last season.

Boyd joins a full class of newcomers, including guards Ebby Asamoah, Maki Johnson, Quimari Peterson and power forward Jadyn Parker.