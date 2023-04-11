JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU announced on Tuesday that Josh Spainhour was named the new Director of Basketball Sport Performance.

ETSU men’s basketball head coach Books Savage added Spainhour to his staff, saying he’s one of the best young strength coaches in the nation, according to a release from ETSU.

“We are really excited to welcome Josh Spainhour to our ETSU family,” said Savage. “Josh is one of the best young strength coaches in the country. He possesses great knowledge and passion for training and his dedication to helping our student-athletes develop is unmatched.”

Spainhour is joining the ETSU Buccaneers after spending the last year at Wake Forest, the release said. He worked as an assistant strength and conditioning coach at Wake Forest under former ETSU Director of Basketball Sport Performance, Mike Starke.

The release said Spainhour was instrumental in training Tyree Appleby, who was named Associated Press Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year.

“I am thrilled to join the ETSU men’s basketball program as Director of Sports Performance,” said Spainhour. “I look forward to working with the players to improve their strength and conditioning. I am excited to elevate this program and be a part of this community that has always been so supportive of ETSU Athletics and the basketball program. I am thankful to Coach Savage for bringing me on board and giving me this opportunity. I look forward to experiencing the energy that our fans will bring inside Freedom Hall.”