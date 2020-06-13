Johnson City native Landon Knack discusses being drafted by the LA Dodgers

Johnson City, TN — One man that’s been impacted by this baseball stoppage is former ETSU standout Landon Knack.

Thursday night the Johnson City native was selected by the LA Dodgers with the 60th pick in the 2nd round. In a shortened season Knack went 4-0, led the nation in strikeout to walk ratio, along with posting a 1.08 e-r-a this past season. Not bad for a kid who waited through all 40 rounds last season and never heard his name called.

“It was a huge motivator for me afterward and kind of like a little wake-up call that I was good, but I wasn’t good enough yet, so it really changed everything I did. I was just so excited for it to finally happen. We’re kind of just waiting and seeing, I think they’re going to try and figure some things out first before they would think to send us anywhere, so know we’re just kind of just hanging tight.”>