OKLAHOMA CITY (June 12, 2023) – Former ETSU pitcher and Johnson City native Landon Knack is one step closer to the show.

Knack — who was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft — was officially called up from the Double-A Tulsa Drillers to the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers over the weekend.

The former ETSU hurler enjoyed a stellar 2023 season in Tulsa, making 12 starts and posting a 2.20 ERA over 57.1 innings. He has a 2-0 record and an impressive strikeout-to-walk ratio with 61 fanned batters and just 12 free passes.

Following a stellar two-year stint with his hometown Buccaneers in 2019 and 2020, Knack went on to the Dodgers’ minor league organization and was placed in AA Tulsa in September of 2021.