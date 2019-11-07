Johnson City brewery creates ETSU-themed ‘Blue and Gold’ beer

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local brewery is showing its love for ETSU with a new specialty brew aptly named “Blue and Gold.”

Johnson City Brewing Company says the new golden ale is brewed with a blueberry puree.

It will be available this weekend when ETSU’s football team takes on Western Carolina University.

“What’s cool about this beer is that it was brewed by our team, and several of our team members are ETSU alumni so we brewed this together, and we chose to brew blue and gold for this community,” said Eric Latham, Co-Owner of Johnson City Brewing Company.

“Blue and Gold” will be unveiled during a release party at Wild Wing Cafe in downtown Johnson City on Saturday, November 9 at 3 p.m.