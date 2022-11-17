SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WJHL) – ETSU head volleyball coach Benavia Jenkins has been named the 2022 SoCon Coach of the Year, as a handful of Bucs earned conference honors, the Southern Conference announced Thursday.

Jenkins, in her fourth year with the Bucs, led the squad to a 21-7 overall record and a SoCon-best 15-1 mark in conference play.

Blue and Gold sophomore Caroline Dykes was selected as the SoCon Setter of the Year. She tallied 939 assists on the season, while chipping in 251 digs. She earned five weekly awards during the year, including Setter of the Week multiple times. Dykes was also named to the All-SoCon First Team.

First-year player Brianna Cantrell also earned the Rayna Taylor Freshman of the Year Award. She led the Bucs with 290 kills this season, adding 210 digs and 41 blocks. Cantrell also scooped up spots on the All-SoCon Second Team and the All-Freshman Team.

Senior Lundyn Coffman also notched All-SoCon First Team accolades. The Nolensville, Tennessee native turned in a team-best 96 blocks this season, while also contributing 169 kills.

Kimani Johnson and Whitley Rammel both join Cantrell on the SoCon All-Freshman team for their efforts. Both players tallied more than 135 kills and 55 blocks on the campaign.

Top-seeded ETSU opens play in the SoCon Tournament against eighth-seeded Furman on Friday at 2 p.m. in Greeneville, South Carolina.