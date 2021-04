Wichita, Ks — Also looking to have success in Johnson City will be Jaden Seymour who decided that he’ll be transferring to E-T-S-U from Wichita State

The Charlotte native didn’t get a lot of action in his freshman year, playing in six games, while averaging nearly two points and one rebound a game

Prior to arriving in the Sunflower State, he was listed in the Rivals 150 and had offers from numerous high-major schools, including Virginia Tech and NC State