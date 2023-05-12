JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bucs continue to add pieces to their 2023-24 roster, as six-foot-six-inch wing Jaxson Jones announced he will join the squad in Johnson City.

Jones announced his commitment on Friday, via social media.

The Council Bluffs, Iowa native spent a post-grad season this past winter with The Skill Factory’s National Team. Prior to his year with TSF, he graduated from Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School.

Jones was a Second Team Missouri River Activities Conference selection as a senior.