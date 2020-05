JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Monday afternoon Jason Shay was officially introduced as the new head men’s basketball coach at East Tennessee State University.

Shay served as an assistant coach under Steve Forbes at ETSU for the past five years. He was named interim coach when Forbes left for Wake Forest.

NEW HEAD CHEF: @jshay5 knows @ETSU_MBB has the right pieces to have success, but he'll definitely be putting his own twist on the program! @ETSUAthletics pic.twitter.com/YIJxj1YrST — Jesse Krull (@JesseKrullWJHL) May 11, 2020

ETSU coach Shay hires Turner Battle from UAB to be assistant coach — WJHL Sports (@WJHL_Kenny) May 11, 2020

Coach Shay hires Chad Donnelly as basketball Operations — WJHL Sports (@WJHL_Kenny) May 11, 2020

ALL HE DOES IS WIN: @ForbesWakeHoops has left his mark on the @ETSU_MBB program, so what's the best way to move forward: WIN pic.twitter.com/kfDK1DLLS1 — Jesse Krull (@JesseKrullWJHL) May 11, 2020

You can watch the announcement from ETSU on our WJHL Facebook page below.