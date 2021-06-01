Jason Shay joins fellow former ETSU head coach Steve Forbes at Wake Forest as assistant coach

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WJHL) – Former East Tennessee State University men’s basketball coach Jason Shay has joined the coaching staff of the Demon Deacons with Steve Forbes.

According to a release on the Wake Forest University Athletics website, Forbes announced on Tuesday that Shay had joined the staff as an assistant coach.

Forbes and Shay have coached together for 12 seasons at various schools, including their time at ETSU together. Shay worked as an assistant under Forbes before taking over as head coach in the 2020-2021 season.

Shay announced his resignation as ETSU’s head coach in March 2021 after one season.

“Jason (Shay) has one of the brightest minds in all of college basketball,” Forbes said in the Wake Forest release. “I have total confidence in his ability to assist our players in becoming the best versions of themselves, on and off the court. During our 12 years together on the bench, we have accomplished a lot of thrilling lifetime memories, and I look forward to creating many more of these memories at Wake Forest in the years to come.”

Shay’s resignation led to a strong reaction from the ETSU community, after backlash from the men’s basketball team’s decision to kneel during the national anthem.

“My family and I are extremely appreciative to be a part of Coach (Steve) Forbes’ staff and join the incredible Wake Forest University and Winston-Salem community,” Shay said in the release. “I can’t wait to get on campus and create relationships and help our players reach their full potential competitively and academically. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Forbes as we have enjoyed 12 extremely successful seasons together on the same staff. Additionally, I have great respect and relationships with Brooks Savage, BJ McKie, Mike Starke and Frank Davis. I look forward to helping Coach Forbes and the staff build on the rich tradition and success of Demon Deacons basketball.”

Forbes officially became the head coach at Wake Forest on April 30, 2020 after having success at ETSU and winning the Southern Conference title in March 2020.