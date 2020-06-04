Jalen Johnson not transferring to ETSU

Tennessee guard Jalen Johnson brings the ball up against Vanderbilt during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee won 66-45. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee grad-transfer Jalen Johnson will not transfer to ETSU after all, coach Jason Shay confirmed Wednesday night to News Channel 11 Sports.

The 6-6 guard previously announced in April that he would join the Buccaneers for the 2020-21 season.

News Channel 11 Sports has learned tonight that Jalen Johnson the graduate from the University of Tennessee will not transfer to East Tennessee State University, we'll have more tonight at 11. pic.twitter.com/rHfGAI08YP — Kenny Hawkins (@WJHL_Kenny) June 4, 2020

This comes after junior guard Bo Hodges and sophomore guard Daivien Williamson announced they were transferring from ETSU, with Hodges going to Butler and Williamson heading back to his hometown of Winston-Salem to play for former ETSU coach Steve Forbes at Wake Forest.

Johnson averaged 3.5 points and two rebounds per game for the Volunteers last season. He shot 37 percent from the field and 31.9 percent from beyond the arc. He averaged 15.7 minutes per game and played in all 31 of Tennessee’s games.