JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU alumni basketball squad, the Bucketneers, opened up their Tuesday night practice to the fans – and the community showed up to Brooks Gymnasium.

“I’m almost seven years – eight years removed now – and it feels like I never left,” former ETSU guard Jalen Riley said. “I just appreciate it – we’re fortunate, the players that come through this program, to have this type of fans support and people that care about the program like they do.”

“The alumni – just to show their support and know they’ll be backing us while we’re playing,” ETSU and Bucketneers alum Bo Hodges said. “It’s always good to have support going into it and knowing we’re going to have the fanbase behind us.”

The players and coaches signed some autographs, before working through some drills and dividing up the team for an intersquad scrimmage.

Team Blue got some big cheers from the fans, as Buccaneers alum Bo Hodges rose up for a transition slam. But, Team Gold came away with the win at the end of the night, 43-36.

Fans, players and even the coaches went head-to-head in a three-point competition, as well.

All of the ETSU alums were grateful for the support, but certainly not surprised.

“This is what Johnson City and ETSU is about,” Bucketneers head coach Patrick Good said, “and being able to represent that with ETSU toughness and the championship mentality that we harp on. Just seeing the guys, Coach Savage and company … and everybody who came out, we thank you so much.”

Good said they’ll take all the support they can get on Friday, as well, as the Bucketneers begin their run in The Basketball Tournament (TBT). Their First Round matchup against Fort Wayne Champs in Cincinnati is slated for 3 p.m. ET.