Johnson City, TN —

The college basketball season is less than 20 days and tonight the ETSU Buccaneers men's and women's programs gave the fans what to expect on the hardwood this season. Tonight inside Books gym fans were introduced to both teams and there are a lot of news faces for head coaches Des Oliver and Brenda Mock Brown.... The pre-season tip-off event also featured a 3-pt shootout, dunk contest and a lucky fan got a chance at a half court shot for money... While tonight was all about fun and games both coaches say their teams are ready to get the season started. "They can't wait to play against somebody else and have a true measure of where we are things to get better at and see what kind of growth this program can have in year 2." "Our fans coming out and for me it's an opportunity to meet a lot of new people our season ticket holders and also we have 9 new players it was an opportunity to interact with them and see of they could a little bit on the court with the 3pt shooting and knock out contest just a lot of fun generating some fun for the season."