Holmes Snatches Sixth All-American Honor

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Dec. 22, 2021) – For the second time today and the sixth time this fall, Quay Holmes (Powder Springs, Ga.) has earned an All-American honor. This time, the Georgia native was named to the AFCA FCS Coaches First Team All-American squad.

Holmes becomes the first Buccaneer since offensive lineman Matt Pyke to earn six All-American honors in the same season.

Holmes finished the season with a program-record 1,553 rushing yards to go along with 17 touchdowns. The Georgia native is one of the top three finalist for the Walter Payton Award and is now ETSU’s all-time leading rusher (4,264), scorer (306 points) and touchdowns leader (51). The reigning Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Year capped off the season with a team-best 1,884 all-purpose yards.