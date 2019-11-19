Holmes Named SoCon Offensive Player of the Week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Nov. 18, 2019) – For the first time in his young career, Quay Holmes (Powder Springs, Ga.) has been named the Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Week as announced by the league office on Monday afternoon.

Holmes finished Saturday’s game with a program-record 255 yards rushing, surpassing ETSU Hall of Famer Brandon Walker’s record of 242 yards set in 1998 against Charleston Southern. Holmes reached 255 yards rushing on 26 carries, averaging 9.8 yards per attempt. Holmes’ 255 yards on the ground is the most by a SoCon player this season and is tied for 20th-most rushing yards in a single game in Southern Conference history.

The Georgia native started his first two possessions with a 64-yard sprint and a 74-yard rush to get deep into Mercer territory. The 74-yard rush is a new career long for Holmes and is the longest rush for the Bucs since the return of football. His 64-yard rush on ETSU’s first play of the game is the longest first play from scrimmage since the return of football in 2015.

During the game, Holmes eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the first time in his career, becoming just the fifth player in ETSU history to do so in a single season. The redshirt-sophomore is now over the 2,000-yard mark in his career, heading into the final week of play with 2,061 career rushing yards.

Holmes also crossed the pylons three times in Saturday’s 38-33 victory over the Bears, tying a personal best for rushing touchdowns in a single game. The three rushing touchdowns is the second time in Holmes’ career that he recorded three touchdowns in a single contest.

Holmes and the Bucs will return to action on Saturday, Nov. 23 when ETSU closes out the 2019 regular season with a 3:30 p.m. (ET) kickoff against Vanderbilt. The showdown against the Commodores will be played at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.