JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pair of first-half tallies from visiting Virginia Tech proved to be enough to slip past ETSU men’s soccer on Tuesday night.

In the sixth minute, the Blue and Gold’s Dominic Foster was whistled for a foul inside the box. VT’s Danny Flores would step up and knock home the ensuing penalty kick for a 1-0 lead.

Virginia Tech’s second goal came off the right foot of Nick Blacklock in the 39th minute, pushing the advantage to 2-0.

The Bucs managed six shots on goal, but couldn’t put any of them past Connor Jordan-Hyde.

ETSU (5-4-1) will return to action and SoCon play on Saturday, as they visit Wofford for a 7 p.m. kick.