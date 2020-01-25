Hodges Erupts in Bucs’ Fifth-Straight Victory

The junior guard record a game-high 27 points and eight rebounds in ETSU's 75-64 victory over Chattanooga

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU men’s basketball junior guard Bo Hodges wasted little time in the Buccaneers Saturday showdown against Chattanooga.

The Nashville native scored East Tennessee’s first 12 points of the game and finished with a game-high 27 in the 75-64 victory Saturday afternoon at Freedom Hall.

Other Buccaneers making major contributions included sophomore guard Daivien Williamson, who chipped in 15 points. Senior center Lucas N’Guessan chalked up 12 points and eight rebounds.

Leading the way for Chattanooga was redshirt junior forward Ramon Vila and redshirt sophomore guard A.J. Caldwell who each recorded 17 points.

The Buccaneers look to make it six-straight wins when they host Mercer on Wednesday.