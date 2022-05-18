JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a record-setting season in 2021, HERO Sports placed ETSU football in its preseason Top 25 poll on Wednesday.

The publication has them ranked fifth, behind Montana, Montana State, South Dakota State and defending national champion North Dakota State, respectively. All four teams made at least the FCS quarterfinals last season.

The Bucs earned a second-ever trip the the quarterfinals as well behind a program-record eleven wins and its first outright SoCon championship. ETSU also set single-season records in points (425), total offense (5,319 yds) and total touchdowns (53).

The only other SoCon team ranked in HERO Sports’ Top 25 was Chattanooga at 16, while Mercer received votes, but did not crack the list.